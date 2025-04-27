Bucks Notes: Giannis Antetokounmpo Playoff Record, Gary Trent Difference Maker, More
In a single game, the Milwaukee Bucks have put themselves back in the conversation, soundly defeating the Indiana Pacers 117-101. This means they are now done to Indiana 2-1 in the series. However, there is still plenty of work to be done.
Here is all the latest news you need to know about the Milwaukee Bucks heading into Game 4 of the series.
Giannis Antetokounmpo Playoff Record Proves Bucks Can Bounce Back
At the moment, it may seem like the Bucks are out of luck, down a game against a very tough Pacers team. That being said, a look at star power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo recently set and NBA playoff record that should give Milwaukee fans hope.
Antetokounmpo is officially the first player in NBA history to open a postseason with three straight games of 30+ points and 10+ rebounds while making 60 percent of his field goals. Fans of the two-time NBA MVP shouldn't be surprised, especially since he averaged 30.4 points and 11.9 total rebounds in the regular season.
Former Bucks Star Slams Giannis Antetokounmpo Over Major Issue
It goes without saying that Giannis is a generational talent and the backbone of the Bucks, especially in this postseason. However, a former teammate believes that the Greek Freak does have some flaws.
According to former Milwaukee big man John Henson, Giannis has difficulty trusting his teammates, which makes it difficult to play with him.
Bucks' Gary Trent Jr. Ties Huge Ray Allen Record in First Playoffs Start
While Giannis has been incredible, he's not the only person to credit for Milwaukee's Game 3 victory. Guard Gary Trent Jr. more than showed up in the first playoff game he ever started, recording 37 points, three total rebounds, and four steals.
On top of this, Trent tied NBA legend Gary Allen for most 3-pointers made in a single playoff game with nine, proving that he likely deserves a starting spot with the team going forward.
