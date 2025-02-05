Bucks Notes: Khris Middleton to East Rival, $23M Trade Target, More
The Milwaukee Bucks are on a losing streak that has shifted them to fifth place in the Eastern Conference with a 26-22 record. In order to guarantee a dominant team in the postseason, Milwaukee may have to make some moves by the NBA trade deadline.
One report suggests that the Bucks are exploring the possibility of sending Khris Middleton to an Eastern Conference rival. He has averaged 12.6 points, 4.4 assists, 3.7 total rebounds, and 0.7 steals per game across 22 games, seven of which he started.
Another report says that Milwaukee is interested in Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma. This season, Kuzma is averaging 15.2 points, 5.8 total rebounds, 2.5 assists, and 0.6 steals per game.
Here are some stories to help you get all caught up with the Milwaukee Bucks. Click on the title to see the entire story:
