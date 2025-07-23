Bucks Zone

Bucks Notes: Major Giannis Update, Bucks Wanted All-Star Guard, Malcolm Brogdon to Milwaukee?

Nelson Espinal

Dec 21, 2024; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Washington Wizards guard Malcolm Brogdon (15) passes the ball against Milwaukee Bucks guard AJ Green (20) in the second quarter at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images / Benny Sieu-Imagn Images
There was a significant update on superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo, as a West powerhouse is reportedly positioning themselves to land the Milwaukee Bucks superstar.

In other free agency news, the Bucks made a big push to sign another former superstar this summer, doing its best to land guard Bradley Beal, but he ended up signing with the Los Angeles Clippers. Milwaukee ultimately signed another guard after he negotiated a buyout with his prior team in ex-Orlando Magic pro Cole Anthony.

Still, the organization could be considering another free agent guard who is available on the market. Malcolm Brogdon is being floated as a potential target for the Bucks, who are desperate for any kind of guard help.

Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Bucks news (click the headline for the full article):

