Bucks Notes: Major Giannis Update, Bucks Wanted All-Star Guard, Malcolm Brogdon to Milwaukee?
There was a significant update on superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo, as a West powerhouse is reportedly positioning themselves to land the Milwaukee Bucks superstar.
In other free agency news, the Bucks made a big push to sign another former superstar this summer, doing its best to land guard Bradley Beal, but he ended up signing with the Los Angeles Clippers. Milwaukee ultimately signed another guard after he negotiated a buyout with his prior team in ex-Orlando Magic pro Cole Anthony.
Still, the organization could be considering another free agent guard who is available on the market. Malcolm Brogdon is being floated as a potential target for the Bucks, who are desperate for any kind of guard help.
