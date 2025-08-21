Bucks Notes: Possible Lakers Trade, Win Total, Giannis Antetokounmpo Greek Team Rumors, More
The Milwaukee Bucks' fraught offseason has been the subject of major scrutiny. And that hasn't stopped, even in the dog days of August.
Naturally, everyone's wondering if Milwaukee All-NBA power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo could demand a trade away from the only franchise he's ever known, as he gets further and further away from the halcyon days of his lone 2021 championship.
Today, we tackled items on possible trade fits in both conferences.
If things stay as they are, even with Antetokounmpo in place, some experts are skeptical that the team can maintain its success of recent years, with one pundit predicting a decline in the team's 2025-26 overall record.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Bucks news:
Antetokounmpo enjoyed a dominant summer debut against Latvia, in a friendly warm-up game ahead of next week's EuroBasket tournament. In just 15 minutes of action, Antetokounmpo scored 25 points on 75 percent field goal shooting, pulled down 10 rebounds, and three assists.
Antetokounmpo's teammates celebrated his incredible play with massive enthusiasm.
