Bucks Notes: Rival Doesn’t Hold Back on Giannis Criticism, Guard’s Roster Spot in Jeopardy, More
Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo drew criticism from Jusuf Nurkić regarding his performance during EuroBasket.
Nurkic said that teams that can stop him in transition and force him to take jump shots can contain Antetokounmpo.
His comments, while having some merit, are missing the greatness of Antetokounmpo. Teams over the years have become well aware of his weaknesses, but they have yet to contain him.
He is still a contender for MVP every season, and he finds ways to get in transition while adding alternative methods of scoring and remaining effective.
In other news, Andre Jackson Jr.'s spot on the roster is in jeopardy as the team faces a roster crunch, especially at the shooting guard position.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Bucks news (click the headline for the full article):
