Bucks Notes: Surprise Decision on Rookie, Ex-Buck Wants to Beat Milwaukee, Giannis Trade to LA?

Nelson Espinal

Apr 25, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA;Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) grabs a rebound in the first half against the Indiana Pacers during game three of first round for the 2024 NBA Playoffs at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images
The Milwaukee Bucks made a surprising decision on their recent draft pick, opting to send forward Bogoljub Markovic back to Europe instead of giving him a chance on the roster.

The move isn't entirely shocking since he projected as a player who needed to develop, but he showed some promise at Summer League, and Markovic seemed excited to fight for a spot on the team.

Additionally, Bucks legend Pat Connaughton expressed his desire to beat Milwaukee after being traded to the Charlotte Hornets.

Finally, a trade sending Giannis Antetokounmpo to the Los Angeles Lakers got floated around the rumor mill.

Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Bucks news:

