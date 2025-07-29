Bucks Notes: Surprise Decision on Rookie, Ex-Buck Wants to Beat Milwaukee, Giannis Trade to LA?
The Milwaukee Bucks made a surprising decision on their recent draft pick, opting to send forward Bogoljub Markovic back to Europe instead of giving him a chance on the roster.
The move isn't entirely shocking since he projected as a player who needed to develop, but he showed some promise at Summer League, and Markovic seemed excited to fight for a spot on the team.
Additionally, Bucks legend Pat Connaughton expressed his desire to beat Milwaukee after being traded to the Charlotte Hornets.
Finally, a trade sending Giannis Antetokounmpo to the Los Angeles Lakers got floated around the rumor mill.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Bucks news:
