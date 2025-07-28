Blockbuster Bucks Trade Proposal Sends Giannis Antetokounmpo to Lakers
The Milwaukee Bucks have been steadfast in trying to build a competitive roster around Giannis Antetokounmpo.
Shockingly, the Bucks came out of nowhere to ink Myles Turner to a multi-year deal. Cole Anthony was signed in free agency, and a host of other players were secured for this season. At face value, Milwaukee appears to be a top-four team in a very open Eastern Conference.
Even with Antetokounmpo giving no public word that he'd want to move on from Milwaukee, it hasn't stopped others from putting the Bucks in a host of trade rumors.
Longtime Los Angeles Lakers pundit Andy Kamenetzky met with fellow NBA analyst Jovan Buha to riff on some of the offseason musings surrounding the team. Naturally, hypothetical trades emerged as a topic the duo delved into.
Buha went heavy on a hypothetical trade package involving the Lakers and the Milwaukee Bucks. The deal unsurprisingly enough is centered around Antetokounmpo. Heavy draft compensation would be part of this equation according to Buha.
"The Lakers need a post-LeBron plan. I think this is them trying to figure out what is the best post-LeBron plan. Ideally, of course, if you could get a Giannis or a Jokic and pair that player with Luka. Even if it ends up costing you, Austin — but maybe you can keep Austin and have something of a pseudo big three or whatever. They could do something of a sign and trade with Austin Reaves. Flip him at the new salary, which is going to be 30 plus million, add some other additional salary matching. Then three first round picks for a Giannis. Or whoever’s the next star that becomes available. That is gettable.”
Trading Antetokounmpo to the Lakers seems rather unlikely barring the player directing himself there intentionally. Reaves is the best young player available not named Luka Doncic, and even with a package of Reaves and multiple first round picks, there's probably a better offer out there to be had.
Even then, as mentioned above, it doesn't appear as if the Bucks plan on shopping Antetokounmpo under any circumstance unless he forces a move. All of the moves done this offseason were crafted with him in mind, and as such, the Bucks seem to be "going for it" this year.
