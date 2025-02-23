Bucks Star Damian Lillard Lands on Injury Report For Heat Game
The Milwaukee Bucks are taking on the Miami Heat later today and they could be doing so without the services of star point guard Damian Lillard. Lillard has been listed on the injury report ahead of the game but has been listed as probable.
Lillard has been dealing with a lingering right hamstring strain. Bucks insider Eric Nehm of The Athletic reported the news on social media.
With Lillard listed as probable, he is expected to play but weirder things have happened. It's rare but players don't always play despite being listed as probable ahead of the fact.
For the season, the All-Star guard has averaged 25.5 points, 4.8 rebounds, 7.5 assists, and 1.2 steals per game. Lillard has also been shooting 37.9 percent from beyond the 3-point line this season.
Lillard completely changes the Bucks when he is on the floor, giving them a legitimate scoring option from the backcourt. Paired alongside star forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, the duo makes life very tough on opponents throughout the NBA.
Antetokounmpo is also listed as probable for this game as he works his way back from an injury before the All-Star break. The star forward has been on a minutes restriction over the past few games but Milwaukee is confident that he will be alright going forward.
As the team prepares to go up against the Heat, they will be looking to keep the winning ways going strong. Milwaukee is currently on a three-game winning streak and they have gone 5-5 over the past 10 games.
The Bucks are sitting in the fifth spot within the Eastern Conference standings and will try to move up in the standings. They are 0.5 games behind the Indiana Pacers for the four spot in the standings.
We should know closer to the start of the game today whether Lillard will be able to suit up.
