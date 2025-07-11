Bucks Star Speaks Out on Giannis Antetokounmpo's Latest Beef
This has been a summer of drama surrounding Giannis Antetokounmpo for the Milwaukee Bucks. They have been trying to build a team to contend around him without knowing if he's fully committed to them.
In recent weeks, it seems as though Antetokounmpo has indicated that he will likely be staying in Milwaukee, but they don't know that for certain.
Antetokounmpo has found himself in the middle of a strange feud that has nothing to do with things on the basketball court. He has now been caught in the middle of a basketball insider feud.
Antetokounmpo has talked trash about ESPN's Shams Charania, saying before on social media that he missed fromer ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski. Then he tried to give love to both of them in a comment on Instagram.
Apparently, that's not enough. Bucks forward Bobby Portis has weighed in on this beef while speaking on Run it Back.
"I really think that, you know, especially man, we was in the era of Woj, and Woj was going crazy. Every time he tweet, people, I guess people had to have him on notifications...if you watch these clips Shams, I rock with you."
This is a feud that really isn't a feud. Antetokounmpo wants to keep his private life and his decision-making as private to him as possible. He doesn't want anyone to know what he's doing right now.
Antetokounmpo is more focused on what the Bucks are doing this offseason and how well he's going to play on the court next season. He wants to win a title.
The Milwaukee Bucks are trying to show Antetokounmpo that they are serious about winning now, and that's why they made the bold move to sign Myles Turner away from the Pacers.
That news was broken by Charania, who is one of the best news-breakers in sports now that Wojnarowski is gone. Once Antetokounmpo finally decides what he's going to do, that news will likely be broken by Charania, too.
This past season with the Bucks, Antetokounmpo averaged 30.4 points, 11.9 rebounds, and 6.5 assists per game. He shot 60.2 percent from the field and 22.2 percent from three. He finished third in the MVP voting.
