Former Bucks Guard Could Make NBA Comeback Next Season
The Milwaukee Bucks will need all the help they can get next season after falling in the first round in just five games to the Indiana Pacers. On top of that, Damian Lillard's return from injury is uncertain, making the expectations for next season unknown.
The Bucks had some interesting role players in years prior as part of some of their best runs in the playoffs, due to constantly retooling to try and maximize the prime of Giannis Antetokounmpo. If the front office doesn't decide to trade Antetokounmpo, some of the role players could be due to return.
One such player is 36-year-old guard Patrick Beverley. Beverley last played in the NBA for the Bucks, starting eight of 26 games. He didn't contribute a ton on the offensive end, but he has always been well known for his pesky defense and aggressive play despite his small stature.
The Bucks may not be in contender status next season and would prefer to play younger players, but if Beverley were to return to the league, he would at least be worth considering for the team. That especially applies if Damian Lillard is out with injury for most of the season.
Beverley played 12 years in the league, being a pretty consistent starter for most of it. He plays an old-school aggressive style, but has adapted his game over the years to become a valuable three-and-D point guard.
His main strength was defending the point of attack, as well as being a pest to bigger players on switches, which is something the Bucks could benefit greatly from. Even if they go for a youth movement, having a veteran like Beverley could make sense.
Even if Beverley doesn't return to the Bucks, it seems likely he could find a home, especially for a team that needs a cheap veteran to fill out the roster.
The key for Beverley finding NBA minutes again will be his ability to hit the outside shot, which he hasn't done well enough since shooting just under 40 percent from three in the 2020-21 season with the Los Angeles Clippers.
He does have a strong personality, which could be viewed as a negative for teams trying to avoid problems in the locker room, but that could also be viewed as a positive for a locker room who needs stronger personalities.
While his return is far from certain, it will be interesting to see if any team is willing to take a chance on Beverley this offseason.
