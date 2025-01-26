Is Giannis Antetokounmpo Playing? Bucks Reveal Final Injury Report vs Clippers
The Milwaukee Bucks will search for their 26th win of the 2024-25 season on Saturday as they get set to face the Los Angeles Clippers.
This game on Saturday will tip off their first of a four-game road trip. Milwaukee has not been the best team on the road, but they'll look to change that narrative starting now.
It helps that they will have their superstar forward for this matchup.
Giannis Antetokounmpo, who was listed as probable due to a knee issue, has been upgraded to active and will play against the Clippers, per Eric Nehm of The Athletic.
Antetokounmpo has missed only six games this season for the Bucks, and it doesn't appear he'll miss Saturday's game against the Clippers. The superstar big man is having a career year with Milwaukee, averaging a career-high 31.3 points per game to go along with 12.0 rebounds, 6.0 assists, and 1.4 blocks per contest.
The last time we saw Antetokounmpo on the court, he was spectacular as always. On Thursday, in their win against the Miami Heat, he recorded 25 points on 10-for-18 shooting from the field, 12 rebounds, four assists, and three blocks in 32 minutes of action.
This contest against the Clippers will be the Bucks' first and only trip to L.A.'s new, state-of-the-art Intuit Dome. The Bucks are the road underdogs in this match, with a +2.5 spread.
Although the Bucks are underdogs in this match, they will look to continue their winning ways and earn their sixth consecutive win.
The Clippers will look for their 26th win of the season and sixth win in their last eight games.
The Clippers have gone 16-8 in home games. Los Angeles scores 109.6 points and has outscored opponents by 3.0 points per game.
The Bucks are 8-10 in road games. Milwaukee ranks fourth in the Eastern Conference, giving up only 110.7 points while holding opponents to 44.9 percent shooting.
Milwaukee has been one of the hottest teams in their last 10 games. They've recorded an 8-2 record while averaging 119.6 points, 47.6 rebounds, 27.2 assists, 7.0 steals, and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 50.2 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.5 points.
