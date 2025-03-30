Is Giannis Antetokounmpo Playing vs Hawks? Bucks Release Final Injury Report
The Milwaukee Bucks are taking on the Atlanta Hawks today in what is now an extrememly important game. Milwaukee is fighting for playoff positioning but they have seen themselves fall down to the No. 6 seed in the Eastern Conference standings.
The Bucks hold a record of 40-33 for the season.
Right behind them in the No. 8 spot is the Hawks, so this game could have big implications. Milwaukee does hold a five-game lead over Atlanta entering this contest, but the Bucks seem to be fading quickly.
Entering this contest, the Bucks have lost three straight games and have gone 4-6 over their past 10 games overall. And to make matters worse, star forward Giannis Antetokounmpo has appeared on the injury report ahead of this matchup with the Hawks.
Thankfully, Antetokounmpo was listed as probable for this game. Despite dealing with a foot issue, Antetokounmpo will be playing against Atlanta today.
This is massive news for the Bucks and at least gives them some peace of mind entering this contest. They need a strong outing today from their star forward if they want to stop the bleeding.
Milwaukee has lost star guard Damian Lillard for the foreseeable future due to blood clots, so the roster has taken a massive hit. But the team knows that they need to regroup and get ready for the postseason, no matter who is available on the team.
This game against the Hawks could come back to hurt the Bucks if they were to continue slipping down the standings. Atlanta has gone 6-4 over their past 10 games, so they seem to be clicking at the right time.
It will take a team effort to win this game against the Hawks, but it starts with Antetokounmpo. Antetokounmpo is the leader of this group, and many others rally around how he is playing, so his availability is paramount in this matchup.
