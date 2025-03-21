Is Giannis Antetokounmpo Playing vs Lakers? Bucks Reveal Final Injury Status
The Milwaukee Bucks will be taking on the Los Angeles Lakers tonight as they try to get back into the win column. Milwaukee has dropped two straight games entering this contest and they have fallen back down to No. 5 in the Eastern Conference standings.
Entering this game with the Lakers, Milwaukee did have multiple players listed on the injury report. Star forward Giannis Antetokounmpo was named on the report while he deals with right patella tendinopathy.
Antetokounmpo was listed as probable for this contest against the Lakers and will suit up in this matchup.
Having Antetokounmpo on the floor changes everything for this Bucks team. The veteran has been playing at an MVP level this season and he has elevated this Milwaukee squad all year long.
For the season, the forward has averaged 30.1 points, 12.0 rebounds, 6.0 assists per game, and 1.2 blocks per game. Antetokounmpo remains in the MVP conversation this season but is unlikely to win the award due to spectacular play from others around the NBA.
But entering this game with Los Angeles, the Bucks will have an advantage even with the game being on the road. Both LeBron James and Luka Doncic have been ruled out for this game, giving the Bucks a distinct edge in star power.
Read more: Bucks Will Face Lakers Without Stars Luka Doncic, LeBron James
However, Milwaukee can't take this Lakers team lightly. The team is in a battle for playoff seeding and every game is incredibly important at this stage in the season.
The Bucks are a full game behind the Indiana Pacers in the standings entering this game and they are tied with the Detroit Pistons for the No. 6 seed. Things could go very wrong for the Bucks if they were to drop this game to Los Angeles.
Only time will tell if the Bucks can take down the Lakers. But they just beat Los Angeles last week with Doncic in the lineup.
