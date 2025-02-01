Is Giannis Antetokounmpo Playing vs Spurs? Bucks Reveal Final Injury Report
The Milwaukee Bucks are gearing up to take on the San Antonio Spurs later today as they try to get back in the win column. The team is coming off a bad loss to the Portland Trail Blazers in their last game and they will try to take down San Antonio.
Heading into this game, the Bucks listed star forward Giannis Antetokounmpo as probable. While Antetokounmpo was probable for this contest, he will indeed suit up against the Spurs in this game.
Antetokounmpo completely changes the Bucks game-plan when he is on the floor. His ability to perform well on both ends of the court helps Milwaukee and without him, teams can easily scheme against the Bucks.
Having Antetokounmpo against San Antonio helps since the team has to face off against second-year sensation Victor Wembanyama. Wembanyama is a problem for all teams due to his length and ability to completely take over a game.
Milwaukee also had Damian Lillard, Bobby Portis Jr., and Khris Middleton land on the injury report heading into this game.
For the Bucks to get back into the win column, they will need to contain Wembanyama as best they can. His skillset is unique and most teams aren't able to defend him very well but the Bucks will give it a try.
Milwaukee has bounced back from a slow start this season and is now one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. This game against the Spurs could go a long in helping things if they can come away with a win, especially with the trade deadline coming next week.
Many believe that the Bucks could be in a position to make a splash at the trade deadline so getting as many wins as possible could help. The front office could be more willing to make a trade if the team continues to do well on the court.
