Joel Embiid Injury Status Revealed For Bucks vs 76ers
The Milwaukee Bucks will be taking on the Philadelphia 76ers later tonight in what should be a fun Eastern Conference battle. Milwaukee is coming off a nice win over the Toronto Raptors and they have won three straight games.
The Bucks will look to keep the winning going strong against a 76ers team that has been ravished by injuries this season. Entering this game, Philadelphia has missed their star players for a big portion of the season and they could be without them again in this contest.
76ers star center Joel Embiid has already been ruled out for this game due to a left knee injury. Embiid has only been able to play in 13 games this season for the 76ers due to injury.
Through the games, the former league MVP has averaged 24.4 points, 7.9 rebounds, and 3.8 assists per game. Embiid is also shooting just 32.7 percent from beyond the 3-point line this season.
76ers star Paul George has been listed as questionable for the game and we should know his status as we get closer to tip-off. George missed the 76ers game last night against the Indiana Pacers so his status remains up in the air.
As for the Bucks, they will be getting Khris Middleton and Giannis Antetokounmpo for this game. Both were initially listed on the injury report heading into the contest but have been cleared to participate in the game.
Milwaukee has battled back from a very slow start to the season, putting themselves into a nice place for contention. While the Bucks aren't fully where they want to be just yet, they are building toward everything.
Getting a win over the 76ers could help the case for this team, giving them another win in the standings. Milwaukee currently holds a record of 23-17, sitting in fourth place within the East standings.
Philadelphia enters this game with a record of 15-25, sitting in 11th place in the standings. They have lost five games in a row so Milwaukee will look to avoid letting them break their losing streak here.
