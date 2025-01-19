Khris Middleton Injury Status For Bucks vs 76ers
The Milwaukee Bucks are a team that is trying to make a run up the Eastern Conference standings. Right now, they sit fourth in the East, just a half-game ahead of the Indiana Pacers.
They have been able to make that run up the standings because they have finally started to click. They have won six of their last seven games, with the only loss coming to the New York Knicks.
Part of what has made them successful is the fact that they have been mostly healthy throughout that run. Their two superstars, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard, have been able to stay on the court.
Read more: Bucks Predicted to Land $40M Center in Massive Trade Proposal
One player who has consistently been on the injury is Khris Middleton. Middleton has been on the report ever since undergoing surgery on both of his ankles in the offseason.
That surgery has not made Middleton as effective as the Bucks were hoping this season. He is averaging the fewest number of points since his second season in the league.
Because he has been so ineffective, Doc Rivers made the move to put him on the bench instead of in the starting lineup. That move has allowed some chemistry to develop with the rest of the starting lineup.
More Bucks news: Bucks Predicted to Swap Khris Middleton For $86M Star Forward
Middleton is once again listed on the injury report ahead of Milwaukee's matchup with the 76ers. He is listed as probable due to his bilateral ankle surgery.
Middleton has played in four of the Bucks' last five games. They are trying their best to keep him ready to go when the playoffs roll around.
At the same time, Middleton still needs regular-season reps in order to make sure he can contribute enough in the playoffs. The Bucks are still counting on him to be a contributor, even as they look around for trades to upgrade the roster.
The Bucks will likely be active at the deadline trying to get a player or two who can help them make a push for the NBA title. They know the roster right now is probably not good enough to get that done.
Middleton is averaging 12.6 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 4.9 assists per game so far this season.
More Milwaukee Bucks news: Wild Trade Idea Lands Bucks With $251M All-Star
Bucks Guard Listed as Trade Target For West Contender
For more news and notes on the Milwaukee Bucks, visit Milwaukee Bucks on SI.