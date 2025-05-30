Draymond Green Shares Wild Take on Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo
Star Golden State Warriors power forward/center Draymond Green, never one to shy away from expressing his opinions, has offered up an intriguing take on Milwaukee Bucks power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo.
Both Green and Antetokounmpo saw their respective NBA seasons wrapped up several rounds ago.
Antetokounmpo's Bucks were sent packing in the first round by the Indiana Pacers, who are now one game away from making the NBA Finals. Green's Warriors fell to the Minnesota Timberwolves in the second round. Neither club lasted more than five games in either of those series.
Each player faces an uncertain future with their respective franchises, although Antetokounmpo's fate seems more tenuous. After nine-time All-Star Milwaukee point guard Damian Lillard tore his Achilles tendon during the playoffs, vultures began to circle, expecting Antetokounmpo to demand a trade.
As of this writing, Antetokounmpo has yet to do that.
During a new episode of his podcast "The Draymond Green Show With Baron Davis," Green took umbrage with his cohost — former two-time All-Star point guard Baron Davis — about Davis' actual ideal playing position.
“I’m going to disagree,” Green told Davis. “And the reason I disagree is this. Giannis has played in an era where it kind of became positionless basketball. And I don’t necessarily think that Giannis is a power forward and has been [during his career]. And that’s why I disagree with that.”
Antetokounmpo, a 6-foot-11 super-athlete who can blow by virtually anyone on a fast break, resembles Orlando Magic-era Shaquille O'Neal physically. But in the modern league, he jumps at the four spot, with either starter Brook Lopez or reserve Bobby Portis installed at center.
Wherever Antetokounmpo plays, he dominates.
Across 67 healthy regular season contests in 2024-25, the nine-time All-NBA honoree averaged 30.4 points on 60.1 percent field goal shooting and 61.7 percent free throw shooting, 11.9 rebounds, and 6.5 assists a night.
