Before next NBA season tips off in October, the Milwaukee Bucks have already seemed to be ruled out.

It's not the most shocking assessment given the fact that Milwaukee has moved on from Giannis Antetokounmpo after they traded him to the Miami Heat.

The Bucks went 32-50 last season and although Antetokounmpo only played in 36 games, Milwaukee still only went 17-19. The roster built around the two-time MVP wasn't the best and now with him gone, the expectation is for the team to take a major step back.

Through the Antetokounmpo trade, the Bucks acquired players such as Tyler, Herro, Kel'el Ware, Jaime Jaquez Jr., Kasparas Jakučionis and Nate Ament with the No. 13 pick in the 2026 NBA Draft.

Milwaukee will also return key players like Ryan Rollins, Kevin Porter Jr., Ousmane Dieng, AJ Green, Kyle Kuzma, Myles Turner and drafted Brayden Burries.

Depending on what the Bucks want to do with Herro, Kuzma, Turner and Green as they continue to explore the trade market, as of now, the rotation for Milwaukee looks intriguing.

While the expectation is that it's going to be an struggle next year, there is an path to where the Bucks could potentially make the playoffs.

Here are the three things Milwaukee will have to do to become a playoff team .

Apr 9, 2026; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (14) shoots the ball against Toronto Raptors center Jakob Poeltl (19) and guard Scottie Barnes (4) during the first half at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Need to find a No. 1 option

Like with any team, there has to be a main option who can lead. When the game is going down the wire or need a basket, someone is going to have to step up and take that shot.

It's be clear that the Bucks are open to the idea of trading Herro for additional pieces, but if they need someone who can step up and lead, then Herro would be the most likely choice as an first option.

He's averaged more than 20 points per game in five consecutive seasons where he became an All-Star in 2025 and won the Sixth Man of the Year.

There are a few options outside of Herro who can be that No. 1 option for the Bucks if Milwaukee chooses to trade him.

Rollins and Jaquez are both coming off a career years, with Rollins averaging 17.3 points per game, and Jaquez at 15.4 points as he finished second in Sixth Man of the Year voting.

Whoever the Bucks give the keys to the car to, their going to have to rely on them to lead for the majority of the season.

May 6, 2026; Milwaukee, WI, USA; Milwaukee Bucks introduce new head coach Taylor Jenkins speaks at a press conference at Milwaukee Art Museum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Embrace Taylor Jenkins and defense

As a team that's so young, it's going to be up to new head coach Taylor Jenkins to give them structure and leadership.

Jenkins has already showed his excitement for coaching his new team, and looks forward to building a culture that seemed to have disappeared throughout the years in Milwaukee.

A part of that culture that helped the Memphis Grizzlies to make the playoffs in four out of the six seasons when he was there was the defense.

Memphis had a defensive rating inside the top-10 in each of it's playoff appearances with Jenkins, including the second best rating for the 2022-23 season where they captured the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference.

One of the positive assessments Jenkins made of the Bucks team is their depth and versatility who can impact the floor on both sides.

"We have an opportunity here with depth, with guys who are versatile on both sides of the floor," Jenkins said during the 2026 Bucks Draft Rookie Introductory Press Conference. "We're going to have a standard that we are going to build day in and day out. This team will embody that."

Having a stifling defense with great effort will always keep a team in games. With the players they have and a coach who's familiar with great defensive teams, the Bucks can find their new identiy to lean on moving forward.

Jun 23, 2026; New York, NY, USA; NBA commissioner Adam Silver greets the tenth pick in the 2026 NBA draft, Arizona guard Brayden Burries after he was selected by the Milwaukee Bucks at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Give the young talent experience

Milwaukee has multiple promising young players on its roster and as they navigate the season, it's going to be important that they can find a role for themselves.

Getting players experience and confidence will go a long way for the their personal development and the Bucks' success.

The development of rookies Burries and Ament will be crucial, especially if Milwaukee has a goal to make the playoffs. Burries is an all-around guard who can score at all three levels and impact the game on both sides.

He doesn't need the ball in his hands to affect the game and for the Bucks that's exactly what you need.

Ament is similar. He posses versatility at both ends of the court, and as he works into becoming more efficient offensively, he can carve out a role for himself.

Players like Ware, Jakučionis and Dieng are looking to step into even bigger roles for a team that needs all the depth, scoring and experience that they can get. The hope is as the season progresses, so will the young talent.

It's not going to be an easy road for the Bucks to make the playoffs, but if they can buy in and compete, it's not an unrealistic thought.