What seemed like it could be an emotional moment for Giannis Antetokounmpo when he returns to Milwaukee could be teetering on the edge of tension with his recent comments.

It’s been more than three months since the Antetokounmpo saga ended when Buck finally decided to trade him and Bobby Portis to the Miami Heat, bringing in a handful of draft picks, four new players and a new era in Milwaukee.

When the trade was made, and both teams started to go their separate ways, it was going to be new territory for the Bucks, the Heat, and most importantly Antetokounmpo.

For the past 13 years, Antetokounmpo was Milwaukee. He spent his time becoming one of the top players in the league, winning two MVPs, brought a championship back to the city for the first time in 50 years and built a life there. Antetokounmpo constantly mentioned his love for the city and the organization, so a major change for the first time in 13 years would be hard for him.

"I want you to hear it from my mouth, the city of Milwaukee will always be in my heart. This is my home and this is a place that had my kids, my mom is here, my father is here, my brothers played here. It made me the man that I am today. That will never ever change. No matter where I am, Milwaukee will always be my city, my team, my family," He said in his official goodbye post.

He talked about how hard a decision was, how the grass isn’t always greener and how he will come back to Milwaukee one day.

Giannis Antetokounmpo says he will return to Milwaukee whenever he finishes this cycle with Miami



“It will always be in my heart, and, luckily, when I finish this cycle with Miami, which I don't know when it will end, and if, I will definitely return to Milwaukee, and I don't… pic.twitter.com/5DbMpEvEcr — Fullcourtpass (@Fullcourtpass) August 23, 2026

With that said, now part of Miami, he has not been shy about the drastic differences between his old organization and his new one. Heat culture has been a staple for years in their organization and has been amplified ever since Erik Spoelstra became the head coach back in 2008.

Intensity, hustle, and grit. It’s who they are, and the reason why they became the sixth No. 8 seed in NBA history to win a first-round playoff series against Antetokounmpo and the Bucks in 2023 before reaching the NBA Finals .

Antetokounmpo, a hard-working player who’s never satisfied, is a match made in heaven for the Heat and what their organization embodies. Media day, training camp and their first preseason game have taken place, and in his first offseason, he talked about the differences between his time in Milwaukee and Miami with Eric Nehm of The Athletic.

“Togetherness. How serious they are. Communication,” Antetokounmpo said in an exclusive interview with The Athletic. “Yesterday, we had a meeting. It was probably one of the most exciting, entertaining meetings. There were two Navy SEALs, and they were telling their story, and we were doing push-ups and s—. It’s real, and I love every f—ing second of it. I’m not even gonna lie. It gives me goosebumps. It’s almost like being alive again.”

Antetokounmpo said he was a "loner" in his time in Milwaukee and mentioned it again during media day with the Heat. After spending the summer in Greece with his family, he would regularly return to Milwaukee the weekend before media day.

Giannis calls himself a "loner" but he's enjoyed the team activities that have allowed him to get to know his teammates, so they can handle the cold nights in the winter on the road in Game 67 together. — Five Reasons Sports 🏀🏈⚾️🏒⚽️ (@5ReasonsSports) September 28, 2026

Last year, he missed the first few days of training camp because he was diagnosed with COVID while he was in Greece. He battled injuries and the Bucks went 32-50 for the 2025-26 season, and despite that, he said he didn't regret his approach in the past.

“No, I don’t regret it because you gotta deal with the personnel the team has,” Antetokounmpo said. “Brook (Lopez) is not showing up a month early. Khris (Middleton) is not showing up a month early. Jrue (Holiday) is not showing up a month early. Like, we knew what the deal was."

His comments have drawn attention on social media with people saying he was "taking shots" and "throwing his teammates under the bus," when it was out of context, as he was discussing how they were all on the same page as they had family and lives of their own.

He didn’t throw them under the bus. Disingenuous tweets you fell for. It’s completely fine for players to do their own thing in the offseason pic.twitter.com/oxC0nffs7P — Kaz (@Kazcooledoff) October 5, 2026

“We knew that the moment we came in, we were on the same page, and the moment we were out, everybody was doing their own thing," Antetokounmpo said. "But we were kind of in the same timeline. All of us. We had kids at the same time. We were living a mile away from one another. When we were there, we were there.”

The group of Milwaukee players became an iconic piece of Bucks history as they helped to win championship and his relationship with them has always been strong.

Though his time in Milwaukee may not have ended the way he wanted, and people can argue why he didn't put in more effort with the Bucks as he's been doing with the Heat during the offseason, but I don' think his comments were made to call out his former teammates who were not only crucial people on the court, but also in his life.