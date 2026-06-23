Life After Giannis: Bucks Could Pull off a Stunning Trade During the Draft

The Bucks have traded away the franchise in Giannis Antetokounmpo to the Miami Heat. They acquired a slew of players including Tyler Herro, Kel’el Ware, Jaime Jaquez Jr and Kasparas Jakucionis. You must tip your cap to General Manager Jon Horst to make the most of a bad situation with their disgruntled superstar. Most of the unhappiness was around Horst and his lack of ability to build out the roster through the draft.

Draft Capital

The trade also brought back significant draft capital to help the rebuild if the front office can capitalize on it. They are getting the 13th overall pick in 2026, an unconditional first in 2031 and 2033, a pick swap in 2030 and a 2033 second rounder.

That leaves them with the 10th overall pick and the 13th overall pick in the loaded 2026 draft that is just hours away. You could go in multiple directions in this class because it is extremely deep at both the guard and big man spots. The Bucks can also reroute Tyler Herro to get even more capital.

Another Trade

The Bucks are rebuilding and they need a leader and a floor general. I like the growth and development of Ryan Rollins. He put together back-to-back seasons shooting over 40% from deep on high volume. He has decent size and finishes extremely well at the rim. Yet, he isn’t the leader and explosive scorer they are going to need to vault themselves back into contention. I would look to trade the 10th and 13th overall pick as a package and move up to 5th overall in a deal with the Clippers.

No. 5 overall Pick

With the 5th pick in the 2026 NBA draft the Milwaukee Bucks select…. Darius Acuff Jr.

Mar 25, 2026; San Jose, CA, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks guard Darius Acuff Jr. (5) looks on during a practice session ahead of the west regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at SAP Center. Mandatory Credit: Eakin Howard-Imagn Images | Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

Pick No.5 Darius Acuff Jr.

STATS

HT: 6’3

WT: 186

Age: 19.59

PPG: 23.5

REB: 3.1

AST: 6.4

BLK: .3

STL: .8

FG: 48.4%

3PT: 44%

FT: 80.9%

Strengths

Speed and Quickness

Handles

Passing creativity

Passing accuracy

Shooting

Feel for the game

Competitiveness

Great teammate

Floater

Fadeaway

Basketball IQ

Strength

Toughness

Off Ball movement shooting

Pick and Roll specialist

Lob Specialist

Agility

Crafty off arm usage

Conditioning

Opportunities to improve

POA Defense

Hand Length

Vertical Athleticism

Post moves

Screen Navigation on Defense

Defensive Focus

Ideal Fit with Milwaukee

The Bucks need a leader and a major swing to reset the Franchise. Acuff brings you just that. His dynamic handles, sudden change of direction and historic shooting numbers are just what the doctor ordered. The new crop of young players they poured in from Miami have been missing a Maestro to run the show. The Acuff and Ware pick and roll would be lethal. Darius was able to pull off 48/44/80 shooting splits while dishing out 6+ assist. He was only the third player in NCAA history to accomplish that feat. Acuff runs the offense in the half court and fast break like a 1990’s style veteran. He has all the tricks with his handle and off arm to create separation and space even against tough physical defenders.

His limitations on defense can be improved. I think he can be an average defender in the league. He needs to play defense with his chest and less with his hands. If he commits and focuses on it. He has the core strength and agility to pull it off.

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