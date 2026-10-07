The Milwaukee Bucks played their first preseason game on Monday night, and while the main goal of any game is to win, the main objective for the Bucks was to see how this new team looked in a competitive setting against another team.

After the Giannis Antetokounmpo trade to the Miami Heat and the NBA draft, the Bucks added several new pieces to their roster this offseason, and head coach Taylor Jenkins will have to decide who will play important roles in the rotation.

While the majority of teams will maximize their preseason roster by carrying the 21 players, Milwaukee already has enough depth to evaluate. In the 116-97 loss to the Timberwolves, the Bucks played 14 of their 21 players, with some players who were seen as promising rotational players not suiting up.

"I anticipate working in some of those guys; not sure if it'll be all of the guys," Jenkins said during media availability on Tuesday. "Get with the staff on our flight to OKC; just continue this ramp-up for our guys, but also want to see the depth of our roster and just see guys that are committing to what we're talking about. Obviously, first exposure yesterday; there were some good moments, but definitely a lot of areas for improvement. So we focused on that today, and regardless of who plays tomorrow, we expect them to hopefully take strides in a positive direction."

With seven players not cracking the rotation against Minnesota, here are three players to keep an eye on ahead of their matchup against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Kasparas Jakucionis

Sep 28, 2026; Milwaukee, WI, USA; Milwaukee Bucks guard Kasparas Jakucionis (25) poses for a photo during Media Day. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kasparas Jakucionis was seen as one of the most valuable pieces in the Antetokounmpo trade, and many Bucks fans hoped that they would get to see him makes his debut in Milwaukee on Monday.

His rookie numbers with the Heat didn't pop off the page as he only averaged 6.2 points, 2.6 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game while shooting 42.3% from 3-point line, but possess a great skillset of shooting, playmaking and a high IQ for someone only 20 years old.

In Miami, he able to carve out a role for himself and actually play meaningful minutes while producing constantly. Now on a new team, he hopes to do the same even with a loaded guard position by continuing to be a playmaker.

"Pick and rolls, that's all I've been doing in my life except last year because we didn't play much pick and rolls but that, I think is my nature," Jakucionis said during shootaround on Monday. "I always feel the most comfortable playing pick and roll, so I'm kind of feeling good about that and just excited."

Ousmane Dieng

Apr 12, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Ousmane Dieng (21) drives against Philadelphia 76ers forward Paul George (8) in the second quarter at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ousmane Dieng was one of the few bright spots that came from a forgettable season last year. Dieng was acquired at the trade deadline from the Thunder and after being traded three times in less than 24 hours, he ultimately found his home in Milwaukee.

He appeared in 30 games for the Bucks where he averaged 11.0 points, 4.6 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game, including a career-high 36 points against the Houston Rockets in April. After a solid showing, Milwaukee was determined to secure the 23-year-old and signed him to a three-year, $17.5 million contract.

Even though it was only 30 games and the Bucks season was not all that competitive, Dieng appreciated the opportunities he was given and was the reason he stayed in Milwaukee he told media last Tuesday.

"Since I got here last year, I had more opportunities, more reps, felt good with the team, the city, the fans, so I feel like it was the obvious choice for me, honestly," Dieng said.

Those opportunities he earned helped raised his confidence and it showed on the court last season. Dieng was a source of offense for the Bucks as he could create his own shot, scored in double-digits 20 times, and could generate offense for his teammates.

"I think a lot of things. I think most of it was I got to like grow my confidence up with like I said, a lot of minutes, a lot of reps. So, it just felt good and I just felt good."

Dieng has been one of the players who could take another leap for Milwaukee and become an key player in the rotation.

Bogoljub Markovic

Sep 28, 2026; Milwaukee, WI, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Boguljub Markovic (23) poses for a photo during Media Day. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Regardless of the league, any time you add a league MVP to the roster, it's going to make people turn their heads. Bogoljub Markovic was drafted by the Bucks with the No. 47 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, but stayed with his team for one more season with Mega Basket in the Adriatic League (ABA).

It turned out to be great decision as he won the league MVP after he averaged 18.9 points, 8.9 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.0 steal and 1.0 blocked shot. Markovic officially signed with the Bucks on July 1 to a four-year, $9.3 million deal.

It will be his rookie season in the NBA, so it'll be the first chance that many fans will get to see him play, and what he brings to the table. At 6-foot-10, Markovic his mobile and fluid with ball in his hands, and someone who can score in a variety of ways.

He runs the floor in transition looking to score at the rim, he can score from the post using footwork and can stretch the floor by taking 3-pointers. He's also good playmaker and constantly looks to find his teammates out of the post.

Markovic played in seven games in this year's summer league where he averaged 10.0 points, 6.4 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.0 block while shooting 42.4% from the field.