Anthony Edwards’ Kobe Bryant, Michael Jordan Statement Goes Viral
While Anthony Edwards has many similarities to Michael Jordan, there's one major difference between the two - their leadership styles.
During an interview with Chris Tucker of Interview Mag, Edwards revealed that he disagrees with both Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant's leadership styles. Specifically, Edwards disagreed with how the two Hall of Famers treated their teammates.
"I can agree to disagree, because in today’s game everybody’s different," Edwards said. "You can’t talk to everybody the same. You got to talk to players differently. Certain players can take it. I talk to some of my teammates like, “Hey, get your shit together.” But some players, you got to go talk to them on the side. You can’t really cuss them out in front of everybody."
Edwards' statements have caused a massive stir online. Many have agreed with what he has to say, but many have disagreed solely from the standpoint that he hasn't accomplished anything near Kobe or Jordan's levels.
It's very hard to say what the right leadership style is, but Michael Jordan is known as the greatest player of all-time and Kobe Bryant was known arguably as the greatest of all-time. The two have 11 championships between them, and they're a very special kind of breed of player. There's a reason why they've won so much, and it takes a special type of player to play with them.
In general, the modern NBA player isn't anywhere near as cut throat as Kobe Bryant or Michael Jordan was. Instead tapping into the killer instinct to defeat the opposition, the modern player would rather team up with their opposition. A trend that unfortunately started in the 2010s.
