Billy Donovan's Two-Word Response to Massive Bulls Blowout vs Pistons
The Chicago Bulls fell flat on Tuesday night, getting blown out by the Detroit Pistons. With a final score of 132-92, the Bulls suffered a 40-point loss to drop to 22-32, their worst mark of the season.
The Bulls trailed 71-29 at halftime against the Pistons, putting on a historically poor performance in front of their home crowd. Rookie forward Matas Buzelis finished with a team-high 12 points, while Josh Giddey was the only other Bull to score in double-digits with 11.
The Bulls trailed by as many as 49 points on Monday night, shooting 35-100 (35%) from the field and 10-47 (21.3%) from beyond the arc. It was just a horrible outing from Chicago, and Bulls head coach Billy Donovan made sure the media knew how he felt about his team's performance with a blunt statement.
"Its embarrassing," Donovan said following the blowout loss.
The Bulls are set to face the Pistons again on Wednesday night for the second leg of a back-to-back series before heading into the All-Star break, desperately needing to show some fight as they bounce back from a total blowout.
Chicago has allowed 127+ points in five consecutive games, going 1-4 in that span. The Bulls' offense is not nearly enough to make up for their atrocious defense. The Bulls have the fourth-worst defensive rating (116.3) in the NBA, and it was on full display on Tuesday.
