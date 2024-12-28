Bulls News

Chicago Bulls Announce Roster Move Before Milwaukee Bucks Game

The Bulls have made a roster move before facing the Bucks.

Joey Linn

Dec 26, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Chicago Bulls head coach Billy Donovan during a timeout against the Atlanta Hawks in the first quarter at State Farm Arena.
Dec 26, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Chicago Bulls head coach Billy Donovan during a timeout against the Atlanta Hawks in the first quarter at State Farm Arena. / Brett Davis-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Chicago Bulls are facing the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday night at United Center. Owning a 13-18 record, Chicago is expected to sell at the NBA trade deadline, but still remains a competitive team on most nights due to stars like Zach LaVine and Nikola Vucevic.

Having dropped their last three games, the Bulls are looking to get back in the win column on Saturday against a Bucks team that will be without Giannis Antetokounmpo. Ahead of this matchup, the Bulls announced a roster move that included the signing of a new player and the subsequent release of another player.

DJ Steward
Sep 30, 2024; Chicago, Il, USA; Chicago Bulls guard DJ Steward (00) poses during Chicago Bulls Media Day. / Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Per the Bulls, DJ Steward has been waived to make room for the signing of Emanuel Miller.

Via Bulls: “The Chicago Bulls announced today the team has signed forward Emanuel Miller to a two-way contract. In a subsequent move, the team waived guard DJ Steward. Miller, 6-7, 215, joins Chicago after appearing in 16 games with the Texas Legends, the Dallas Mavericks G League affiliate, posting averages of 18.2 points, 8.4 rebounds and 2.4 assists in 37.5 minutes this season.”

The Bulls are amid a rebuild that is expected to continue ahead of this upcoming NBA trade deadline. If they are able to move established veterans like Zach LaVine and Nikola Vucevic, the Bulls will have even more minutes available for young players like Miller to get an opportunity.

Related Articles

Nikola Jokic Makes NBA History in Nuggets-Mavericks

Nikola Jokic Makes Strong Russell Westbrook Statement

Latest Update on Denver Nuggets Potentially Signing Ex-Lakers Player

Published
Joey Linn
JOEY LINN

Joey Linn is a credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation. Covering the LA Clippers independently in 2018, then for Fansided and 213Hoops from 2019-2021, Joey joined Sports Illustrated's FanNation to cover the Clippers after the 2020-21 season. Graduating from Biola University in 2022 with a Communication Studies degree, Joey served as Biola's play-by-play announcer for their basketball, baseball, softball, and soccer teams during his time in school. Joey's work on Biola's broadcasts, combined with his excellence in the classroom, earned him the Outstanding Communication Studies Student of the year award in 2022. Joey covers the NBA full-time across multiple platforms, primarily serving as a credentialed Clippers beat writer.

Home/News