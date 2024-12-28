Chicago Bulls Announce Roster Move Before Milwaukee Bucks Game
The Chicago Bulls are facing the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday night at United Center. Owning a 13-18 record, Chicago is expected to sell at the NBA trade deadline, but still remains a competitive team on most nights due to stars like Zach LaVine and Nikola Vucevic.
Having dropped their last three games, the Bulls are looking to get back in the win column on Saturday against a Bucks team that will be without Giannis Antetokounmpo. Ahead of this matchup, the Bulls announced a roster move that included the signing of a new player and the subsequent release of another player.
Per the Bulls, DJ Steward has been waived to make room for the signing of Emanuel Miller.
Via Bulls: “The Chicago Bulls announced today the team has signed forward Emanuel Miller to a two-way contract. In a subsequent move, the team waived guard DJ Steward. Miller, 6-7, 215, joins Chicago after appearing in 16 games with the Texas Legends, the Dallas Mavericks G League affiliate, posting averages of 18.2 points, 8.4 rebounds and 2.4 assists in 37.5 minutes this season.”
The Bulls are amid a rebuild that is expected to continue ahead of this upcoming NBA trade deadline. If they are able to move established veterans like Zach LaVine and Nikola Vucevic, the Bulls will have even more minutes available for young players like Miller to get an opportunity.
