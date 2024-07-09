Bulls News

Chicago Bulls Announce Signing of Former NBA Lottery Pick

The Chicago Bulls have announced a new signing

Joey Linn

Mar 27, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Indiana Pacers forward Jalen Smith (25) defends Chicago Bulls guard Coby White (0) during the first quarter at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 27, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Indiana Pacers forward Jalen Smith (25) defends Chicago Bulls guard Coby White (0) during the first quarter at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports / David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

The Chicago Bulls have made some big moves this offseason, most notably their sign and trade agreement with the Sacramento Kings that ended the DeMar DeRozan era. There are more moves for Chicago to make as they attempt to finally transition away from this era, but they have started that process.

In an official announcement from the Bulls on Tuesday, the team shared that former 10th overall pick Jalen Smith had officially signed his contract with them. Chicago's announcement on the signing stated the following:

"The Chicago Bulls announced today that the team has signed forward/center Jalen Smith. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed. Smith, 6-10, 235, averaged 9.9 points (.592 FG%, .424 3FG%) 5.5 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 0.6 blocks in 17.2 minutes across 61 games (14 starts) in 2023-24 with the Indiana Pacers. During last season’s campaign, Smith tallied five double-doubles while leading the Pacers in rebounds on 15 occasions, which ranked third on the team."

The Bulls added, "The Baltimore, Md. native saw his offensive game improve from the perimeter in 2023-24, shooting a career-high .424 from three-point range alongside career bests in total three pointers made (61) and games with two-plus three pointers (15). This production made Smith the only Pacers player last season to tally 325-plus rebounds and 50- plus threes made while shooting at least .400 3FG%."

Smith is still just 24 years old, and has shown some serious upside at the NBA level that the Bulls are excited about.

Related Articles

JJ Redick Fires Back at Former NBA Star Over Viral Michael Jordan Statement

Anthony Edwards Makes Statement on Michael Jordan

Major Zach LaVine to Lakers Trade Idea Proposed

Published
Joey Linn

JOEY LINN

Joey Linn is a credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation. Covering the LA Clippers independently in 2018, then for Fansided and 213Hoops from 2019-2021, Joey joined Sports Illustrated's FanNation to cover the Clippers after the 2020-21 season. Graduating from Biola University in 2022 with a Communication Studies degree, Joey served as Biola's play-by-play announcer for their basketball, baseball, softball, and soccer teams during his time in school. Joey's work on Biola's broadcasts, combined with his excellence in the classroom, earned him the Outstanding Communication Studies Student of the year award in 2022. Joey covers the NBA full-time across multiple platforms, primarily serving as a credentialed Clippers beat writer.

Home/News