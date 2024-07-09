Chicago Bulls Announce Signing of Former NBA Lottery Pick
The Chicago Bulls have made some big moves this offseason, most notably their sign and trade agreement with the Sacramento Kings that ended the DeMar DeRozan era. There are more moves for Chicago to make as they attempt to finally transition away from this era, but they have started that process.
In an official announcement from the Bulls on Tuesday, the team shared that former 10th overall pick Jalen Smith had officially signed his contract with them. Chicago's announcement on the signing stated the following:
"The Chicago Bulls announced today that the team has signed forward/center Jalen Smith. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed. Smith, 6-10, 235, averaged 9.9 points (.592 FG%, .424 3FG%) 5.5 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 0.6 blocks in 17.2 minutes across 61 games (14 starts) in 2023-24 with the Indiana Pacers. During last season’s campaign, Smith tallied five double-doubles while leading the Pacers in rebounds on 15 occasions, which ranked third on the team."
The Bulls added, "The Baltimore, Md. native saw his offensive game improve from the perimeter in 2023-24, shooting a career-high .424 from three-point range alongside career bests in total three pointers made (61) and games with two-plus three pointers (15). This production made Smith the only Pacers player last season to tally 325-plus rebounds and 50- plus threes made while shooting at least .400 3FG%."
Smith is still just 24 years old, and has shown some serious upside at the NBA level that the Bulls are excited about.
Related Articles
JJ Redick Fires Back at Former NBA Star Over Viral Michael Jordan Statement
Anthony Edwards Makes Statement on Michael Jordan