Chicago Bulls Favorite Shares Emotional Tribute to Derrick Rose News

It's been nearly 10 years since Derrick Rose last played in a Chicago Bulls jersey. Despite not playing since 2016, his eight years with the team made a phenomenal impact as he recently retired. One of those impacted by Rose's time was his former teammate Joakim Noah.
Noah was a 2x NBA All-Star and Defensive Player of the Year with the Chicago Bulls when he played with Rose. The two were inseparable from each other and Noah has called him a brother. After Rose's retirement, Noah posted an incredibly emotional tribute.
"You always represented hope- in human form.
It was clear what you meant to your city even before you got drafted. Everyone knew where you were headed watching you play at Simeon. And when the Bulls got first pick in 2008, and everyone knew you were coming home, the city had hope.
It was an honor, a privilege, and a real pleasure sharing the court with you. The memories will never be forgotten. Stories for days!!!"
Noah continued his emotional post to speak about his relationship with Derrick Rose. Stating that they only grew together as they faced more adversity.
"Our relationship grew even more when we faced adversity. We were never won a championship but as a teammate and a friend I just want to tell you I’m grateful. I couldn’t be prouder to have laced them up with you homie. You deserve your flowers and your respect Pooh. Thank you for the memories."
It's a cliche statement, but NBA players always claim that the league is a brotherhood. The relationship between Joakim Noah and Derrick Rose from when they were on the Chicago Bulls is the perfect example of that.
