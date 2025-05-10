Chicago Bulls Not Predicted to Re-Sign First-Round Draft Pick
The Chicago Bulls have a major offseason ahead, with the chance to emphasize youth and build a core for the future. This year, the Bulls finally moved off of star guard Zach LaVine, which opened up opportunities for younger players.
One of those players was forward Dalen Terry. The 2022 first-round draft pick played a career-high 13.5 minutes per game this season, averaging 4.5 points, 1.7 rebounds, and 1.3 assists. While the numbers don't scream anything noteworthy, Terry showed improvements on both sides of the ball as the season progressed.
Next season will be the final year of Terry's four-year, $15.5 million rookie contract. However, he is eligible for an extension this summer, starting July 1. The deadline for 2022 first-round draftees to sign a deal is the day before the start of the 2025-26 season.
Bleacher Report's Eric Pincus recently gave predictions for these extensions, and Terry was included on the list. Pincus predicted that the Bulls would not reach an extension with the 22-year-old, meaning he would enter restricted free agency in 2026.
"Dalen Terry played in a career-high 73 games this past season (up from 59 in 2023-24), but he averaged only 4.5 points, 1.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 13.5 minutes per game," Pincus wrote. "He hasn't done enough to make them reinvest in him at this time."
"The Bulls historically like their rookie-scale players at a discount. If Terry is willing to take a team-friendly extension, Chicago may take advantage. Otherwise, he could be salary filler in a trade, or he might just play out the final year of his rookie-scale deal."
The Bulls can still match any offer made for Terry if he enters free agency. He would be finishing his fourth season next year.
Related Articles
Chicago Bulls Predicted to Trade NBA All-Star in Offseason
Ex-Bulls, Lakers Guard Calls Out Officials in Nuggets-Thunder Game 2