Chicago Bulls Player Floated as Realistic Trade Target for Boston Celtics
While the Chicago Bulls have already begun making big changes to their roster, several trade candidates remain on their team as training camp approaches.
Most of the focus this summer has been on Zach LaVine and his reportedly unmovable contract, but the two-time All-Star is not Chicago’s only remaining trade candidate. Along with LaVine, both Torrey Craig and Nikola Vucevic have been involved in different trade rumors.
In a recent article, Bleacher Report’s Greg Swartz floated Craig as a realistic trade target for the Boston Celtics.
“Craig is another reliable veteran on a tradable contract (one year, $2.8 million),” Swartz wrote. “The 33-year-old averaged 5.7 points, 4.1 rebounds and shot 39.2 percent from three last season and should be available by a rebuilding Bulls team.”
Appearing in 53 games (14 starts) for Chicago last season, Craig put together a solid year in his seventh NBA season.
An experienced veteran, Craig has appeared in 75 career postseason games, including an NBA Finals run with the Phoenix Suns in 2021.
Having built their roster with a lot of wings, the Celtics would be a good fit for the 6-foot-7 Craig if he were to be made available by Chicago. The Celtics would also give Craig an opportunity to compete in the postseason, which is something he has done five of his seven years in the NBA.
