Chicago Bulls vs Miami Heat Injury Report
The Chicago Bulls are hosting the Miami Heat on Tuesday night in the first meeting of the regular season series. Last season, the Bulls split the season series 2-2 with the Heat.
Chicago is coming off of a major weekend trade, so things may look a little different against Miami on Tuesday. Zach LaVine is gone, but Zach Collins, Tre Jones, and Kevin Huerter are all new additions to the team. It's a new era for Bulls fans.
The Bulls are coming into the game with six players listed on the injury report: Talen Horton-Tucker, Adama Sanogo, Torrey Craig, Chris Duarte, Jalen Smith, and Dalen Terry.
Talen Horton-Tucker is doubtful with left lower leg periostitis, Adama Sanogo is questionable with a left knee contusion, Torrey Craig is out as he isn't with the team, Chris Duarte is out as he isn't with the team, Jalen Smith is questionable with an illness, and Dalen Terry is questionable with a left knee contusion.
The Heat have five players listed on the injury report: Jimmy Butler, Josh Richardson, Duncan Robinson, Dru Smith, and Isaiah Stevens.
Jimmy Butler is OUT as he continues to serve his team suspension.
Josh Richardson is out with right heel inflammation, Duncan Robinson is probable with a right hip contusion, Dru Smith is out with left Achilles surgery, and Isaiah Stevens is out due to his two-way contract.
The Chicago Bulls and Miami Heat will face off Tuesday at 8:00 p.m. EST.
