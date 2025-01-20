Clippers Coach Makes Kawhi Leonard Injury Statement vs Bulls
After losing the last five games straight, the Chicago Bulls need a break in their favor. The team has lost numerous disappointing games against the Sacramento Kings, New Orleans Pelicans, Atlanta Hawks, Charlotte Hornets, and Portland Trail Blazers.
Chicago has the tough task of facing a Clippers team that's won four games straight tonight. Fortunately for the Bulls, LA is playing on the second night of a back-to-back and are in the midst of playing five games in seven nights.
With the compacted schedule in mind, Clippers head coach Ty Lue revealed that his star player Kawhi Leonard will not be playing against the Bulls. Neither team has released their injury reports yet, but Lue made the announcement 24 hours in advance about Leonard's status.
On Sunday night against the Los Angeles Lakers, Kawhi Leonard put up 19 points and 4 assists on 69% shooting from the field in only 24 minutes. Despite being on a 24-minute restriction, Leonard was incredibly efficient during his time on the court. The Clippers will certainly miss his presence against the Bulls on Monday night.
Unfortunately for the Chicago Bulls, they'll also be on the second night of a back-to-back against the Clippers. Neither team will have a rest advantage, but LA has the harder week overall. Even though Chicago has lost five games straight, they're always capable of beating anyone on any given night.
The Chicago Bulls and LA Clippers face off at 10:30 p.m. EST on Monday.
Related Articles
NBA Fans React to New Chicago Bulls Trade Report
Anthony Edwards Makes NBA History in Timberwolves-Bulls