Draymond Green's Derrick Rose Statement Goes Viral
Derrick Rose is one of the most beloved players in NBA history, whether it's from the fans or his own peers. One of those peers who thinks highly of Rose is Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green.
During an episode of The Draymond Green Show, Green gave massive praise to Derrick Rose, even calling him a Hall of Famer.
"That's Chicago's heartbeat," Green said. "To go to Chicago, to get drafted number one pick, become the MVP in your city, and then to accept with grace when it came to an end - if you win MVP in the NBA, you're a Hall of Famer."
While Green never really played with Rose in his prime, he still had a great story to tell about Rose on the USA Basketball team. It was this exact moment that made Green revere the former MVP.
"Right when I came into the league he got hurt. In 2014, there was a world championship team and D-Rose hadn't really played for the Bulls yet," Green said. "He came back, his return was with USA Basketball in the world championship team and I was on the select team. D-Rose came down full speed, he hit me with a crazy 'ugh!' I was just like yo that's crazy to see that type of athleticism up close."
After getting his jersey recently retired by the Chicago Bulls, Rose's on-court legacy has only grown even further.
Related Articles
NBA Fans React to New Chicago Bulls Trade Report
Anthony Edwards Makes NBA History in Timberwolves-Bulls