Ex-Lakers, Bulls Guard Gets Honest About Return to NBA

Ex-NBA guard Patrick Beverley hints at a possible return to the NBA via social media

Apr 2, 2023; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane (22) goes to the basket against Chicago Bulls guard Patrick Beverley (21) during the first half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images
Once players go overseas after their NBA career, it's typically a sign that their time in the league is over. However, for former defensive standout Patrick Beverley, it appears as though he's looking for a second chance to provide some physical defense and veteran leadership to an organization.

Patrick Beverley's recent exit from the NBA after the 2024 playoffs was the last image from the former Chicago Bulls, Los Angeles Lakers, and Los Angeles Clippers guard.

After throwing a basketball into the stands and hitting a female fan in the head, Beverley was not picked up by an NBA team for the 2024-25 season. He was suspended for four games, but he signed with Hapoel Tel Aviv overseas, so he has yet to serve that suspension in the NBA.

Beverley was also involved in an inappropriate interaction with ESPN producer Malinda Adams, asking her if she subscribed to his podcast. When she said she did not, he told her she couldn't interview him and asked her to move her microphone away from him.

Now, Beverley is looking to return to the NBA, and in a recent clip from his podcast, "The Pat Bev Pod," he stated that there is a high likelihood of that happening.

"We going back. Yeah ain't really nothing to talk about - you know we gotta wait for the first couple of days to go down to see what the veteran minimum's go," Beverley said.

"Whether if it's a veteran minimum or if we going to camp, we going," he continued.

Beverley decided to leave the NBA and sign with a team overseas because he was unhappy with his role in the league. He wanted a more prominent position, similar to what he experienced earlier in his playing career in Europe.

If he were to return to the NBA, it would likely be in a limited capacity as he attempts to secure a more significant role.

