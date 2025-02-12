Injury Report: Chicago Bulls vs Detroit Pistons
After getting absolutely dominated on Tuesday night, the Chicago Bulls have to face off against the Detroit Pistons in a back-to-back on Wednesday night.
While the Bulls may be looking to get some revenge for Tuesday night's embarrassment, they have a new name added to their injury report.
The Chicago Bulls have five players listed on their injury report: Nikola Vucevic, Lonzo Ball, E.J. Liddell, Emanuel Miller, and Adama Sanogo.
Nikola Vucevic is probable with a left ankle sprain.
Lonzo Ball is doubtful with influenza. He missed the last game against the Detroit.
E.J. Liddell is out with a G League two-way, Emanuel Miller is out with a G League two-way, and Adama Sanogo is out with a left knee contusion.
The Detroit Pistons have five players listed on their injury report: Jaden Ivy, Ron Harper Jr., Daniss Jenkins, Bobi Klintman, and Tolu Smith.
Jaden Ivy is out due to a left fibula fracture. Ron Harper Jr., Daniss Jenkins, Bobi Klintman, and Tolu Smith are all out due to being in the G League. In terms of injuries, the Pistons only have one to report.
The Chicago Bulls played so poorly against the Pistons on Tuesday night, that they were booed by their own fans.
“It honestly started with me," Nikola Vucevic said about the performance. "As the oldest guy on our team and leader, I didn’t bring the physicality and approach I needed to. I have to be better.”
The Chicago Bulls get their rematch against the Detroit Pistons at 8:00 p.m. EST on Wednesday.
