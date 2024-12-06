Bulls News

Josh Giddey Receives Downgraded Injury Status for Bulls-Pacers

The Chicago Bulls have added Josh Giddey to their injury report.

Chicago Bulls guard Josh Giddey (3) looks on against the New Orleans Pelicans during the first half at Smoothie King Center.
Chicago Bulls guard Josh Giddey (3) looks on against the New Orleans Pelicans during the first half at Smoothie King Center. / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
The Chicago Bulls are facing the Indiana Pacers on Friday night which is the second game of a back-to-back. Defeating the San Antonio Spurs on Thursday, the Bulls won their second-straight game.

San Antonio was without Victor Wembanyama, which certainly impacted what the Bulls were able to do offensively. That said, there were still very impressive individual performances across the board for Chicago in this game.

Bulls’ starting point guard Josh Giddey played 24 minutes in the win over San Antonio, tallying eight points, four assists, and four rebounds. Not listed on the initial injury report for Friday’s game against the Pacers, Giddey has since been added.

Josh Gidde
Dec 2, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Josh Giddey (3) shoots against the Brooklyn Nets during the first half at the United Center. / Matt Marton-Imagn Images

Per Chicago’s official injury report, Giddey has been downgraded from available to probable with right foot soreness. This is likely a precautionary listing, as the Bulls have been careful with their players on back-to-backs. That said, the status of Giddey will be something to monitor since he was initially not on the injury report at all.

Giddey is joined on the injury report by Zach LaVine (probable, low back tightness), Lonzo Ball (questionable, left knee injury management), Coby White (questionable, left ankle sprain), Matas Buzelis (questionable, nasal contusion), and a few other Bulls players as the team could end up shorthanded against Indiana. 

A final status for Giddey will likely be revealed by head coach Billy Donovan shortly before the game begins, but for now the probable listing indicates he is still expected to play.

