Josh Giddey's Injury Status for Bulls vs Magic
The Chicago Bulls have had many question marks around their roster for the entire 2024-25 season, and trading away two-time All-Star guard Zach LaVine at February's deadline seemed like an attempt to start a new era.
The Bulls have a few talented young players to build around, but two guys stand out more than the rest: Josh Giddey and Matas Buzelis. Many fans did not expect much from Giddey when he was traded to Chicago in the offseason, but the 22-year-old Australian guard has been the Bulls' best player at times.
Since the All-Star break, Giddey is averaging 22.3 points, 10.8 rebounds, and 8.5 assists while shooting 50.6% from the field and 57.1% from beyond the arc.
But, the Bulls are struggling, and now Giddey is dealing with an injury. After missing their last game in a loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers, Giddey has found his way back on the injury report for Thursday's matchup with the Orlando Magic.
The Bulls are listing Giddey as questionable with a left quadricep contusion against the Magic on Thursday.
The Bulls are just 1-4 in five games that Giddey has been sidelined for this season. The Magic are a very beatable team, as they have lost four consecutive games, but the Bulls will likely need Giddey to get the job done in Orlando on Thursday night.
The Bulls and Magic face off at 7 p.m. EST in Orlando on Thursday.
