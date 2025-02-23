Kevin Durant's Strong Statement on Chicago Bulls Rookie
With the 11th pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, the Chicago Bulls took a flyer on Matas Buzelis out of G League Ignite. The 6-foot-10 forward has a deep skillset but has not gotten the expected opportunity in his rookie season.
Heading into Saturday's matchup against the Phoenix Suns, Buzelis was averaging 6.3 points and 2.9 rebounds in just 15.0 minutes per game, but Bulls head coach Billy Donovan is finally giving the young stud some extended run.
Buzelis has started the last six games for Chicago and showed out in Saturday's game against the Suns, dropping 15 points on 5-10 shooting.
Following the game, Suns superstar Kevin Durant gave his props to the Bulls standout rookie.
"I like Matas," Durant said. "I liked him when he was with G League Ignite. He's long, athletic, can shoot it. He's definitely going to have some bumps and bruises as he gets through his first few years in the league trying to figure things out."
"But the more experience, the more reps he gets as a starter the better he'll become," Durant continued. "Billy's giving him more opportunities. Just play. I hear (Donovan) on the sidelines, 'Attack. Shoot the ball. Be aggressive.' His teammates encourage him. Playing will make you better player."
Buzelis has shown plenty of promise this season, and there is no doubt that he will be a major part of Chicago's future plans. While the Bulls are just 22-35 on the season after Saturday's loss, Buzelis has shown enough to give fans and the franchise hope for what is to come.
Related Articles
NBA Fans React to New Chicago Bulls Trade Report
Anthony Edwards Makes NBA History in Timberwolves-Bulls