LaMelo Ball's Official Injury Status for Bulls-Hornets

The Charlotte Hornets have released their injury report against the Chicago Bulls.

Nov 10, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (1) reacts after his three pointer during the fourth quarter against the Philadelphia 76ers at Wells Fargo Center. / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
The Charlotte Hornets are hosting the Chicago Bulls on Monday night at Spectrum Center. Charlotte enters this contest on a seven-game losing streak, and with just seven wins all season. 13th in the Eastern Conference standings, the Hornets are one of the worst teams in basketball.

Charlotte’s struggles this season are despite having a superstar point guard in LaMelo Ball. Appearing in 22 games so far this season, Ball is averaging 30.1 points, 7.4 assists, and 5.3 rebounds. Injuries have been an issue for the former third overall pick, and he is again on the injury report for Monday’s game against Chicago.

Nov 21, 2024; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (1) warms up before the game against the Detroit Pistons at the Spectrum Center. / Sam Sharpe-Imagn Images

Ball’s official status for this game is doubtful with left ankle and right wrist soreness. Ball also missed Charlotte‘s last game, which was a 12-point loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Saturday. 

The doubtful listing means Ball is not expected to play, which is especially unfortunate when considering this game comes against his brother. Lonzo Ball is not on the injury report for this game, and is expected to play. Lonzo also played in Chicago’s last game against Charlotte, which came on December 13, and was another contest LaMelo missed.

Since being drafted third overall in the 2020 NBA draft, LaMelo Ball has played just 206 career games. This has contributed to Charlotte's struggles that continue to persist, despite the star guard putting up big numbers when he plays.

