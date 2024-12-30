LaMelo Ball's Official Injury Status for Bulls-Hornets
The Charlotte Hornets are hosting the Chicago Bulls on Monday night at Spectrum Center. Charlotte enters this contest on a seven-game losing streak, and with just seven wins all season. 13th in the Eastern Conference standings, the Hornets are one of the worst teams in basketball.
Charlotte’s struggles this season are despite having a superstar point guard in LaMelo Ball. Appearing in 22 games so far this season, Ball is averaging 30.1 points, 7.4 assists, and 5.3 rebounds. Injuries have been an issue for the former third overall pick, and he is again on the injury report for Monday’s game against Chicago.
Ball’s official status for this game is doubtful with left ankle and right wrist soreness. Ball also missed Charlotte‘s last game, which was a 12-point loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Saturday.
The doubtful listing means Ball is not expected to play, which is especially unfortunate when considering this game comes against his brother. Lonzo Ball is not on the injury report for this game, and is expected to play. Lonzo also played in Chicago’s last game against Charlotte, which came on December 13, and was another contest LaMelo missed.
Since being drafted third overall in the 2020 NBA draft, LaMelo Ball has played just 206 career games. This has contributed to Charlotte's struggles that continue to persist, despite the star guard putting up big numbers when he plays.
Related Articles
Nikola Jokic Makes NBA History in Nuggets-Mavericks
Nikola Jokic Makes Strong Russell Westbrook Statement
Latest Update on Denver Nuggets Potentially Signing Ex-Lakers Player