NBA Fans React to Chicago Bulls' Controversial Roster Move

Chicago Bulls head coach Billy Donovan looks on against the New Orleans Pelicans during the first half at Smoothie King Center.
Chicago Bulls head coach Billy Donovan looks on against the New Orleans Pelicans during the first half at Smoothie King Center.
While the Chicago Bulls are amid a rebuild, they are still trying to remain competitive. With a 3-3 record through their first six games, the Bulls have been a tougher opponent than some expected. 

Chicago’s three wins have come over the Milwaukee Bucks, Memphis Grizzlies, and Orlando Magic. All three of these teams expect to be in the playoffs, making the victories more impressive for the Bulls.

Trying to find that balance between remaining competitive and developing their youth, the Bulls made a very controversial roster decision on Saturday.

Via Bulls: “Roster Update: Matas Buzelis has been assigned to the @WindyCityBulls.”

Buzelis was selected 11th overall by Chicago in the 2024 NBA draft. Wanting to see their first round pick get an extended opportunity at the NBA level, Bulls fans have been reacting to this move.

Via @AsteadWH: "Come onnnnnnn"

Via @chisportsross: " #FREEMATAS (he’ll actually be able to play so this is a good thing)"

Via @___lovelani: "Deserved more opportunity"

Via @braywopp: "let him develop in the league it’s not like we a contender"

Via @CapiTanceTV: "I could see if the WCB had a game this weekend but they dont play until the 8th. Maybe some extra practice sessions?"

Via @artnkicks: "Here y'all go again. Last year it was Dalen, now Matas...play the young guys please. We are not a playoff team. Let them get experience"

Buzelis is one of several NBA rookies to be assigned to the G League recently, as that season is now right around the corner.

