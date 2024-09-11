Six-Time NBA All-Star Makes Bold Claim After Leaving Chicago Bulls
The Chicago Bulls made big changes this summer when they traded away guards Alex Caruso and DeMar DeRozan. The trade took the Bulls out of playoff contention and puts a bigger focus on young guys like Coby White, Josh Giddey, and Patrick Williams.
As DeMar DeRozan heads to the Sacramento Kings in the Western Conference, many are still skeptical about the fit and what the team can do. De'Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis are already a strong duo there, but they haven't been able to get past the first round of the NBA playoffs so far.
During a recent tour he was doing to promote his new book, DeMar DeRozan did a quick social media video for the NBA account. In the video, he was asked to give his boldest take for the NBA in the 2024-24 season.
"My boldest NBA take for the season?" DeMar DeRozan said. "Kings. Western Conference Finals."
The Kings have a lot of work to do if they want to reach the Western Conference Finals. They finished with a 48-34 record in the 2022-23 season, ending their 16 year playoff drought. They lost to the Warriors in the playoffs, and then they didn't make the playoffs last year.
DeMar DeRozan hopes that his addition and the return of Malik Monk from a sprained MCL will help the Kings reach the Western Conference Finals.
