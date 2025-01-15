Zion Williamson's Heartfelt Statement on Playing in Chicago
NBA star Zion Williamson may be signed to the New Orleans Pelicans currently, but his name has been consistently among trade talks due to the team's struggling season. A huge reason for those struggles is due to Zion's inability to stay healthy on the court.
While Zion's name has been mentioned to numerous other teams, there's one team that seems to stick more than all the others, and that is the Chicago Bulls. After the Pelicans defeated the Bulls on Tuesday night, Zion spoke to the media about his love for the city and playing in the United Center.
"I still kinda have that awe when I play in Chicago," Zion said. "History. It's Mike. Six rings. That's not no easy task. It's just kind of one of those pay homage to the game. I'm fortunate enough to be sponsored by Jordan Brand and have my own shoe. It does add to the moment in terms of how special it is whenever I play in Chicago."
After missing months to start the season, Zion is finally back for the Pelicans, and helping them win games. Through eight games this season, Zion is averaging 21.8 points, 7.6 rebounds, 4.9 assists, 1.5 steals, and 1.0 blocks on 46/20/66 shooting from the field. Overall, his gravity on the court has not really developed throughout his five seasons, but he's still an impactful player.
The New Orleans Pelicans' next opponent is the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday night.
