Bulls Injury News: Good News on Collins, Bad News on Claxton? Awaka Update, More

The Chicago Bulls injury report has been busy this preseason.

While head coach Tiago Splitter has been able to keep his young building blocks on the floor, he hasn't been able to run the kind of rotation that many expect to see later this month. The primary reason for that has been the injuries in the front court. The top four centers on the roster have each missed at least one preseason game, and there is a decent chance two of those players don't touch the court at all before the regular season tips off.

Likewise, primary backup point guard Tre Jones was held out of the team's first two meetings due to a hip problem. The good news is that he finally returned to the bench for Sunday's meeting with the Nuggets, clocking roughly 10 minutes of action. Splitter has stressed how important having a healthy Jones is for what this developing group is trying to accomplish this season.

With that said, having a healthy big man rotation is also essential. This Bulls team may have plenty of length, but they lack some strength and physicality. This is exactly why Nic Claxton was brought in and Zach Collins was re-signed. So, what's the latest on their injuries? And is there anyone else Bulls fans may see in street clothes over these final two preseason games?

Tiago Splitter Shares Bulls Injury Update

Sep 28, 2026; Chiacgo, Il, USA; Chicago Bulls forward Zach Collins (12) poses during media day. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Following Tuesday's training camp practice at the Advocate Center, Zach Collins and Nic Claxton could be seen doing some extra work with the training staff. The former has been working through a quad injury, while the latter is rehabbing a hamstring injury suffered early in camp.

Tiago Splitter noted that Collins has been doing some drills and live action in the halfcourt. While he didn't put a specific date or timeline on his return to play, he implied that Collins should be cleared to play soon. For what it's worth, the Bulls' final preseason game is set for Friday night at the United Center. They will then have four full days off until the season opener on October 21 in Toronto.

Collins seems to have a decent shot at being available for the Bulls' first regular season contest. As for expected starting big man Nic Claxton, things remain somewhat murky. Splitter didn't give as in-depth an update on the former Brooklyn Nets center, simply noting that he is still "a little bit" out from getting clearance.

The expectation has been that Claxton would miss the entirety of the preseason following his hamstring strain. The Bulls initially put a two-week timeline on the injury, implying that he would be re-evaluated on October 19. There is no current reason to believe Claxton has faced a setback, but it's somewhat notable that there hasn't been much of a positive update either. At this rate, even if Claxton is cleared for on-court work next week, it may be safe to assume the Bulls begin 2026-27 without him on the floor.

Two-way big man Tobe Awaka has benefited from the Bulls' injury troubles, seeing a lot of action this preseason and impressing. However, he also missed the team's game in Denver due to knee inflammation. Splitter considered him day-to-day, which means he may be a game-time decision on Wednesday.

The same goes for Isaac Okoro. Considered one of the Bulls' best defensive players, Okoro is also working through a small knee issue. Nevertheless, Splitter seemed even more confident that Okoro has a chance to suit up in Milwaukee.

If one thing is for sure, the Bulls shouldn't necessarily feel obligated to play anyone. As important as it is to get these reps in, it's even more important to head into the year fully healthy. With that in mind, do not be surprised if any player with a bump or bruise gets a game off this week.

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