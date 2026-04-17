Asking 4x Champ Horace Grant What the Chicago Bulls Need in a New Front Office (Q&A)

It's not every day that you get to sit across from someone with four NBA rings on their mantel. To be sure, whether that is where Horace Grant keeps his is something I didn't think to ask, but can you blame me?

The Chicago Bulls were only days removed from dumping their front office regime. Meanwhile, Billy Donovan's future continued to hang in the balance. There was a lot more on my mind as Grant's giant hand engulfed mine before his six-foot-ten frame squeezed into the wall bench. On second thought, I should have offered him the chair.

We were seated in a private area storing AT&T signage and merchandise. Directly above us was the weight of the iconic 110-ton Bean. Grant was in Chicago's Millennium Park to make a stop at AT&T's Dunk Bus. A mobile and interactive fan experience, the bus was making its way to a handful of major cities to promote the NBA and bring locals closer to NBA stars.

Chicago was the second-to-last stop on the journey before heading to visit the reigning champs in Oklahoma City. A happy Grant was following up Joakim Noah for a meet-and-greet with a lengthy line of fans. Toni Kukoc would also make an appearance a couple of days later.

NBA legends have not been the only ones making a stop at the AT&T Dunk Bus, by the way. The Bulls were on the tail end of their schedule and in the thick of a back-to-back set, so finding time for a current player wasn't in the cards. At the same time, nostalgia has been the franchise's driving force for years. Promoting the past is nothing new, especially amid organizational turmoil.

The timing worked out great for me. Who better to speak with about the franchise's shortcomings than someone who has been covered in success? Grant never experienced a losing season in his career despite suiting up for four different franchises. He won three straight titles in Chicago, went to the Finals in Orlando, and won another ring with the Lakers. He played with Michael Jordan, Shaquille O'Neal, and Kobe Bryant during his 17-year-long career. All Grant knows is greatness on and off the court.

So what does it take to achieve that?

“Well, first, you’re going to have to have a great front office that knows exactly what they’re doing. You never want to see anyone get fired, get that job, their livelihood taken away. But after five, six years, there had to be a change," Grant admitted.

"I would say being around winning teams majority of my career, you’re going to have to have a great coach. You’re going to have to have about two superstars, and you’re going to have to fit some great role players around them. You’re going to have to have patience for chemistry, and stay healthy. So I think it’s a combination of those things that make up a winning organization, a winning team. But you have to have the right players around each other.”

As straightforward as that all sounds, it's something that is obviously far easier said than done. It's also a great reminder of precisely how much goes into reaching the mountaintop. As Grant stressed, it's not just about finding the right talent evaluator or the right supporting cast. An assortment of boxes must be checked year in and year out. The Bulls' previous front office struggled to even check one.

Harping on that point, I asked Grant what he would look for in a front office hire. What were the common denominators he witnessed from successful organizations over his career?

"You have to have a front office that has knowledge about winning," Grant said. "And you got to have a front office that is not afraid to make huge changes, huge decisions, or bring in some type of player in.

Prime example, right after I left, the next couple of years, they brought Dennis in. That was huge. You have to give Jerry Krause a lot of credit. He just started bringing pieces in as the Bulls needed for us to be successful. That’s what a GM, a Vice President of basketball operations, a front office, needs."

As Grant uttered these words, I couldn't help but think about very similar comments made by Michael Reinsdorf only a few days earlier. When divulging the long list of attributes he will look for in a new front office leader, Reinsdorf specifically used the word "conviction." The Bulls need someone who isn't afraid to pull the trigger and adjust on the fly. Even Grant, who went on to walk in free agency, can look back on Chicago's' ability to do that with admiration.

Speaking of which, like many long-time Bulls fans, this continued admiration trickled off Grant right alongside his sweat. It was hot in there, folks. He spoke like someone who only remembers his time in Chicago fondly and longs to see this franchise back in the competitive mix.

“I think where I came from, a little small town in Georgia, when the Bulls gave me an opportunity, when they drafted me in 1987 with the 10th pick in the first round, that was an opportunity for me to grow as a player, a person," Grant said of why Chicago remains so special to him. "Stepping off that plane, the city welcoming me with just grace and open arms. And having the first three championships along with MJ, Pip, BJ Armstrong, John Paxson, and Billy Cartwright, you can go on and on – why not try to give something back here in Chicago? Even though I left in 95, the love was still here."

More From My Chat with Horace Grant

Feb 14, 2020; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Former Chicago Bulls player Horace Grant, playing for Team Wilbon, laughs with Team Stephen A. player A ja Wilson during the NBA All Star-Celebrity Game at Wintrust Arena. Mandatory Credit: Quinn Harris-Imagn Images | Quinn Harris-Imagn Images

Q: That transition, coming into a win-now team, a very competitive team, you are behind a true veteran in Charles Oakley, someone who is so proven. What are the benefits to maybe coming into a winning situation where these are the expectations, versus maybe players that come into these organizations that are struggling?

A: "I tip my hat to Oak. A great friend of mine to this very day. Mentored me my first year on and off the court," Grant said. "On the court, taught me the work ethic, the passion and determination. Not saying I didn't have that in college, but he just brought it to another level with me.

“I remember that summer, I had been called into the office and they said they just traded Oak, and I was going to become the power forward. I have never been so afraid in my life. Seriously. True story. That summer, I started training with the strength coach at the time to put some bulk, to put some weight on because I knew what Oak brought to the team. And I knew I had huge shoes to fill in terms of rebounding and playing defense.”

When I think about it, I feel like your game would translate well to today's league. When you watch, do you ever think about that? Like, I wonder how I would be right now?

“I would have loved to play in this," Grant laughed. "I think I would probably spend about 23 years in the league in terms of developing that three-point shot, going up and down the floor quickly as the offenses are doing. No hand-checking. Man, listen. I would have loved to play in this league.”

I think Matas is a different kind of player, but last year he was playing at the power forward position, this year more at small forward and the wing, but when you watch him specifically, what do you see? What do you think about his potential?

"I love that young man. The potential is out of this world. I think that he has to know and believe in himself in terms of when it comes down to it, the last shot, I want that ball. He has to be more aggressive. He's got the talent. Now, it's up here," Grant said, pointing to his head. "I love Josh as a teammate, but I'm going to be that No. 1 option on this team. And he has all the tools. I'm a big fan of Matas."

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