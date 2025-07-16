Cavs Insider

NBA Scout Gets Real on Cavaliers' Interest in LeBron James

Will the Cleveland Cavaliers make a blockbuster move for LeBron James?

Jared Koch

Dec 31, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) moves the ball against Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell (45) during the first half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
Dec 31, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) moves the ball against Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell (45) during the first half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
One of the biggest storylines to appear across recent NBA headlines is that of LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers taking interest in a potential divorce.

As James enters what would be his eighth season in Los Angeles, the chatter has persisted revolving around the two sides wanting to split. Whether it be via trade or a buyout, since LeBron has accepted his pending player option this offseason, many have been waiting for the other shoe to drop on what he plans to do next, and if those next steps will happen with the Lakers for next year.

It's certainly a compelling storyline to watch unfold ahead of next season, and one that looks a bit unpredictable in the months ahead of things tipping off in October. However, as it pertains to any potential reunion with the Cleveland Cavaliers, some are already having their reservations on such a move happening.

The latest comments connecting the Cavaliers and James come from an anonymous NBA scout interviewed by Hoops Wire, who noted that Cleveland's interest in James is not only minimal, but to go as far as saying that the Cavaliers don't need him, and that if he were to go anywhere else this summer, that destination wouldn't be in Cleveland.

“I keep hearing their interest (in James) is minimal, if they have any at all,” said the scout. “So I’m not even sure where that report originated. Who’s the source on it? Rich Paul’s cleaning lady?... I don’t think 40-year-old LeBron is the target,” the scout said. “He’s still very good most nights, at least offensively, but it doesn’t work for about a thousand reasons. And you can start with the fact he’s under contract for like 53 million bucks.”

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James
Dec 31, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) reacts during the first half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

“Look, LeBron and Rich Paul can play this game all they want, but who cares if teams are calling Rich Paul?” the scout said. “He’s not making a trade. He can demand one, sure. He could give the Lakers options of where LeBron would play if that were the case. But this is all just LeBron’s camp being mad about something, and who knows what? … He’s not going anywhere and if he does go somewhere, it won’t be Cleveland. The Cavaliers don’t need him. They’re building something really great there. I don’t think he puts them over the top at this stage of his career anyway.”

On one hand, the re-arrival of James in Cleveland could set the stage for what could be a storybook ending to a historic career, and maybe even an addition that takes Cleveland over the top for a championship.

On another, the logistics of a trade coming to form for the Cavaliers and Lakers sending James to Los Angeles doesn't really make sense for either side.

Cleveland's over the second apron in their payroll, which adds another layer of difficulty to sending out and acquiring contracts, while Los Angeles wouldn't want to send out LeBron for a less-than-ideal package. If the Cavaliers don't have the interest to offer a significant package of assets in exchange for him, there's not much substance to any deal taking place.

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) shoots against Cleveland Cavaliers Cleveland Cavaliers forward Evan Mobley (4)
Dec 31, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) shoots against Cleveland Cavaliers Cleveland Cavaliers forward Evan Mobley (4) during the first half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

With all of that in mind, a trade for LeBron, at the very least, doesn't seem too feasible for Cleveland at this point in the summer. Perhaps with an unorthodox buyout, or if the situation persists until next year, the situation may change, but as of now, the Cavaliers don't appear to be the most likely outcome in the landscape of possibilities.

