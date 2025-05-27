Cavs Insider

REPORT: Cavaliers Have No Interest In Pursuing 12-Time All-Star

The Cleveland Cavaliers reportedly do not have an interest in signing Chris Paul during the NBA's free agency period.

Tommy Wild

Apr 4, 2025; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard Chris Paul (3) dribbles against Cleveland Cavaliers guard Sam Merrill (5) in the second half at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images
Apr 4, 2025; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard Chris Paul (3) dribbles against Cleveland Cavaliers guard Sam Merrill (5) in the second half at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images / Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images
The Cleveland Cavaliers don't have much flexibility to make major roster changes heading into next season.

With the Wine and Gold being a second-apron team, one of the few ways they can add to their roster is by signing players to the veteran minimum.

However, one player who will apparently not be joining Kenny Atkinson's roster next season is 12-time All-Star Chris Paul.

Sam Amico of Hoops Wire reported on Tuesday that "Per a league source, the Cavs do not have interest in Paul."

The Cavaliers insider also noted, "They do, however, have a strong interest in bringing back Jerome, undoubtedly their No. 1 free agent target."

Chris Paul (3) dribbles the ball up the court
Apr 4, 2025; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard Chris Paul (3) dribbles the ball in front of Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland (10) in the second half at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images / Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images

With multiple teams interested in Ty Jerome, it would make sense for the Cavaliers to have a backup plan in case they aren't able to retain the Sixth Man of the Year finalist.

Paul would've been an intriguing fit with the Cavaliers, given his experience and leadership as a 20-year veteran.

CP3 is well past the prime of his career, but still showed he could run a second unit of an offense, averaging 8.8 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 7.4 assists while shooting 42.7 percent from the floor and 37.7 percent from behind the arc a season ago with the San Antonio Spurs.

With Jerome's future with the Cavaliers in doubt and Paul not seen as a potential replacement, Cleveland could still be a team that keeps an eye on the backup guard market.

Either way, the front office has to figure out who will lead the Cavaliers reserves next season.

