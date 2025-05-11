Three Cleveland Cavaliers Stepping Up In The Playoffs So Far
The Cleveland Cavaliers haven't been able to use the same lineup they displayed at times during the regular season due to injuries and complicated matchups.
Still, there have been multiple players on the court who have stepped up for the Cavaliers this postseason, and they deserve some recognition.
Sam Merrill
With Darius Garland missing four games throughout the playoffs, one of Cleveland's guards had to step up to help stretch the floor and be a three-point shooting threat.
Sam Merrill has been just that for the Cavaliers.
Merrill has played in seven of Cleveland's games so far this postseason and is averaging 20.8 minutes a game.
In that time, he's averaging 6.3 points while shooting 39.5 percent from the floor and 37.8 percent from behind the arc.
Even though Merrill's long-range shooting will get a lot of attention, he's also played solid defense.
Max Strus
Max Strus has been incredible for the Cavaliers so far in these playoffs, especially during the Eastern Conference Semifinals against the Indiana Pacers.
Strus may be known for his long-range shooting, but he's been doing some of everything for the Cavaliers this series.
The forward is averaging 16.7 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 4.7 assists while shooting 46.2 percent from the floor and 39.3 percent from behind the arc.
If Cleveland is to complete the series comeback, it will need Strus to keep playing at an elite level like this.
Jarrett Allen
Jarrett Allen is one of Cleveland's core four, but he may not always receive the love he deserves.
With Evan Mobley injured against the Pacers, Allen has been a true staple in Cleveland's frontcourt.
JA is averaging 17.7 points while shooting an ultra-efficient 70.4 percent from the floor.
Every time Allen steps on the floor, he impacts the game. Following Cleveland's Game 3 victory, he led the playoffs in +/- with a positive 38.
