Cavaliers vs. Pacers Game 2: Lines, Odds, Picks, and Predictions
The Cleveland Cavaliers fell to the Indiana Pacers in Game 1, 112-121. They were without Darius Garland, who missed his third playoff game in a row with a sprained big toe in his left foot, and their offense simply couldn't keep up with Tyrese Haliburton and the rest of the Pacers' attack.
The bad news continued to roll in for the Cavs, as Evan Mobley and De'Andre Hunter both joined Garland on the injury report following their opener against Indiana. Mobley tweaked his ankle in the loss, and Hunter dislocated his thumb on his shooting hand. Both are listed as day-to-day with a questionable tag for Game 2.
The Cavaliers already gave away homecourt advantage by dropping their first game against the Pacers at Rocket Arena. Now, they'll have to fend off an Indiana team that smells blood in the water to avoid falling into a 0-2 hole that's historically proven to be nearly insurmountable. So far, it seems like Vegas is on their side. Whether that's good or bad remains to be seen.
Cavaliers vs. Pacers Odds, Spread, and Over/Under Total
Moneyline:
Cavaliers -420
Pacers +330
Spread:
Cavaliers -9 (-110)
Pacers +9 (-110)
Over/Under Scoring Total:
Over 229.5 (-112)
Under 229.5 (-108)
The Cavaliers will be out for revenge in Game 2. This is essentially a must-win game now for Cleveland. Garland has already stated that he expects to play, and it's hard to see Evan Mobley missing such a dire moment after an impressive Defensive Player of the Year campaign. They'll need his presence as a roamer to try to slow down the Pacers' offense.
With their backs against the wall, Cleveland should right the ship in Game 2 and even the series. Their championship hopes depend on it. Getting Garland back should help their offense greatly, but it probably won't do much for their defense. Even if his presence enables the Cavs to set their defense by scoring more, this should be another high-octane game. Cleveland has put up over 115 points in four out of their five playoff games so far. Indiana has done so five times out of six. Game 1 saw 133 total points. With Garland back, they should get close to that number again, if not exceed it.
Picks
Cavaliers -9, over 229.5
