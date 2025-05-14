Cavaliers Coach Offers Initial Reaction To Season-Ending Loss To Pacers
The Cleveland Cavaliers' season is over.
After setting plenty of franchise records during their 62-win regular season and clinching the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference, the Wine and Gold couldn't advance past the Indiana Pacers in the second round of the playoffs.
Kenny Atkinson offered his initial reaction immediately after the game and offered some positive building blocks heading into the offseason.
"I do feel like we got better, from a team aspect… a lot of individuals took a step. But the truth of the matter is we didn't get to the level we wanted to get to," said Atkinson.
"So we're not pleased with that. We're not celebrating the season, if that all makes sense? But I do think we made strides. I think we took a jump, and now we gotta figure out the last piece, how to get over this hump."
One of the key narratives during and after the series was the injuries the Cavaliers faced during their five games against the Pacers.
The most notable names facing injuries were Darius Garland, De'Andre Hunter, Donovan Mitchell, and Evan Mobley.
While the Cavaliers can't ignore that this had some impact on the outcome, Atkinson still believes the Cavaliers "had enough" to win the series.
"I was quite honestly expecting more, especially coming off the Miami series, I thought we were playing great basketball. Definitely, just the truth, we had some misfortune with a couple of injuries, so that was unfortunate, but I still feel like we had enough. So, it's disappointing from our perspective."
Atkinson and the Cavaliers have a lot to figure out this summer and how exactly they can take the next step.
