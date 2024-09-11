Cleveland Cavaliers' G-League Team Acquires Wizards Player In Trade
The Cleveland Cavaliers' G-League team has completed a trade.
In a three-team deal, the Cleveland Charge have acquired the rights to Capital City Go-Go wing Jules Bernard. The Charge sent out returning player rights to guards Justin Powell and Dexter Dennis to The Stockton Kings in the trade, the Charge announced.
Bernard played in 19 games with the Washington Wizards last season, averaging 3.9 points and 1.4 rebounds over 7.8 minutes a night while shooting 45.3 percent from the floor and 37.9 percent from three-point range.
He also appeared in 14 contests for the Go-Go last year, registering 18.7 points, 5.9 boards and 3.8 assists across 31.1 minutes per game on 45.3/38.4/91.8 shooting splits.
The 24-year-old, who played his collegiate basketball at UCLA, originally landed with the Motor City Cruise—the Detroit Pistons' G-League team—in 2022. He then signed a two-way contract with the Wizards last December.
Bernard played four seasons at UCLA, arriving for the 2018-19 campaign. He made an immediate impact as a freshman, posting 7.6 points and 3.1 boards per game while making 46.9 percent of his field-goal attempts and 37.1 percent of his triples.
After taking a bit of a step back in his sophomore year, Bernard made a jump in his junior season, recording 10.3 points and 5.1 rebounds a night on 44.1/39.6/74.4 shooting splits. He then concluded his stay with the Bruins by tallying 12.8 points and 4.7 rebounds per game in his senior campaign.
The Cavaliers are in need of another wing, so perhaps Bernard could end up making an impact for the team next season.