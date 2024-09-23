Cavaliers Get Surprisingly Solid Grade For Isaac Okoro Contract
The Cleveland Cavaliers had a relatively quiet offseason in terms of adding new players to the organization. This summer was all about securing their core for the future, and the front office did just that.
Part of those moves was re-signing restricted free agent Isaac Okoro to a three-year, $38 million contract.
ESPN's Kevin Pelton is a big fan of this contract for both the Cavs and Okoro. He even gave it an A- in his 'reaction and grades article.'
"This contract looks like a huge win for the Cavaliers," wrote Polton. "Not only will his salary start in the same ballpark as the qualifying offer ($11.7 million, assuming maximum 8% raises), Okoro will be tradeable after Jan. 15. Had he signed his qualifying offer, Okoro would have had to approve any trade and agree to forfeit his Bird rights."
Pelton also notes how this contract's yearly average is underneath the mid-level exception. This will still put them into the luxury tax at the start of the season, but as the NBA analyst points out, "Cleveland is close enough to the tax line that it will be possible to cut the $3 million or so necessary by the trade deadline if the Cavaliers aren't playing well enough to justify a tax bill."
Yes, it does appear to be a solid contract for the Cavs, but Pelton also likes how it shakes out for Okoro.
"From Okoro's standpoint, becoming an unrestricted free agent next summer might not have been appealing given the limited number of teams with cap space and the fact that few players in his 3-and-D mold got the full midlevel this year."
Pelton does have a solid perspective, considering both sides of this deal. Financially and logistically, the deal makes sense for everyone involved. However, Okoro's return to the Wine and Gold does leave some questions that still need to be answered.
Kenny Atkinson still has to figure out how he'll use three guard-forward combos of Okoro, Caris Levert, and Jaylon Tyson.