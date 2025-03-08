Cavaliers Star Stresses Team Must Make Critical Improvement
The Cleveland Cavaliers are on another double-digit game-winning streak, having been victorious in their last 13 matchups.
However, the Wine and Gold have been playing far from perfect basketball.
Donovan Mitchell voiced his frustrations with himself following Cleveland's win over the Charlotte Hornets, and Jarrett Allen had some similar thoughts on the Cavaliers' recent play.
JA specifically thinks the Cavaliers need to stress "getting off to strong starts. I feel like the last couple of games, we got off to slow starts, and teams were able to hang with us."
"In the games where we blow people out, we throw the first punch, and it's hard to catch up," continued Cleveland's center.
This is more than a fair assessment from Allen. The Cavaliers and the Hornets were tied after the first quarter on Friday night, and Cleveland has faced a double-digit deficit in three of their last five games.
The Cavaliers have enough talent and depth on their roster to overcome these slow starts against weaker opponents, but they can't rely on double-digit comebacks in the postseason.
That said, Allen also made a great point that he doesn't think Cleveland is peaking with their level of play.
The Cavaliers may have won their last 13 games, but as JA pointed out, "Our last couple games, we haven't won like we wanted to. It was a lot closer than it was. Our shots weren't falling. Our defense wasn't to the height that it needed to be. So, we still have a lot of things to work on, and I think we're going to get rolling at the right time."
It's amazing to think that the Cavaliers have room to improve, even on their third double-digit winning streak of the season.
Assuming they make their minor adjustments, Cleveland is setting itself up to be the team to beat in the playoffs.
